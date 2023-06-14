It seemed to be divine intervention when the fog that had been hugging the Rim for over a week lifted last week on June 7th in time for Rim’s graduation. Rim of the World High School’s Class of 2023 graduation occurred under pristine, clear skies, gifting all attendees with comfortable temperatures and brilliant blue overhead.

Graduation began at 5 pm sharp with the famous processional, “Pomp and Circumstance” (By Edward Elgar) played by the Rim High School Band. After the seniors took their seats, Brian Willemse, the high school principal, welcomed everyone to Rim’s 2023 graduation.