It seemed to be divine intervention when the fog that had been hugging the Rim for over a week lifted last week on June 7th in time for Rim’s graduation. Rim of the World High School’s Class of 2023 graduation occurred under pristine, clear skies, gifting all attendees with comfortable temperatures and brilliant blue overhead.
Graduation began at 5 pm sharp with the famous processional, “Pomp and Circumstance” (By Edward Elgar) played by the Rim High School Band. After the seniors took their seats, Brian Willemse, the high school principal, welcomed everyone to Rim’s 2023 graduation.
A rousing “Star-Spangled Banner” (By Francis Scott Key) was played by the Rim High School Band, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by the ASB Officers, President, Jessica Stufkosky; Vice President, Trinity Willemse; Secretary, Lexey Hall; and Treasurer, Jasmine O’Kelly. Principal Willemse introduced Rim of the World School District’s School Board members. Scott Craft, a Rim High School graduate himself, retired teacher, and current School Board Member, gave an inspiring Commencement Speech to the seniors.
Assemblyman Thomas Lackey then took to the podium to present the newly instituted “Champion Award,” given to one student who has faced a significant physical barrier and/or has an intellectual or developmental disability and shows themselves to be academically capable as well as have an inspirational quality that encourages or motivates others. This inaugural award was presented to Miles Kelley, as applause and cheers from fellow grads and audience members rang through the stadium.
Adeline Epstein, Salutatorian, spoke to the Seniors, which was followed by Neva Hidajat, Valedictorian’s message to her fellow classmates. The Rim High School Choir sang “Amigos Para Siempre (Friends for Life) by Andrew Lloyd Webber, arranged by Mac Huff.
Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Fricker, after brief congratulatory remarks, accepted the Class of 2023 as having met all graduation requirements for the State of California, and the Rim High School Band followed with a performance of the Alma Mater, accompanied enthusiastically by the Senior Class.
Finally, what everyone was waiting for, the Senior processional and the reading of the graduates’ names by Brian Keaney, RHS Assistant Principal and Marina Amador, MHS/RVA Principal, together with the awarding of diplomas by Senior Class Advisors Kristil Cobb and Amanda Markovich.
This age-old American tradition of celebrating high school Seniors’ accomplishments and the awarding of diplomas marks a new chapter in the lives of these teens. As they finish their high school education they now are embarking on new and uncharted territory. Many will leave the comfort of their homes and go away to college. Some will be entering the armed services, and then others will be entering the workforce. Yes, some may be commuting from school, work, and home; regardless, each will be on a new adventure in their lives and our Mountain Community wishes each newly minted explorer-graduate the best as they all venture out.
At last, what everyone was looking forward to, the ceremonial turning of the tassels was led by the new Senior Class Officers, President, Mikayla Ortiz; Vice President, Faith Zee, Secretary, Savannah Davis; Treasurer, Rylee Knight. Enthusiastic cheers and applause followed, and the caps went flying in the air.
The Recessional by Charlie Hill was led by the Rim High School Band as the Seniors dispersed on the field, laughing and shouting to fellow graduates and anxiously looking for friends and family among the throngs of well-wishers. Congratulations to all, graduates and family, Rim High staff, and friends, go Rim!