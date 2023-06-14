A stunning collection of over 32 antique boats and cars took center stage at the McDonald multiple dock and along the dockside at the Antique and Classic Boat & Car Show.
The annual event, organized by the Rim of the World Historical Society, attracted boat and car owners from far and wide, all eager to showcase their treasures. Visitors had the unique opportunity to engage with historian Russ Keller and other team members, delving into the rich history of Lake Arrowhead and the surrounding Rim communities.