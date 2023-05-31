Although the name of his business contains the word “Ponds,” John Stehmeier learned early on that an actual pond should probably not be a homeowner’s first choice in the mountain environment. Ponds require more maintenance, attract sometimes problematic wildlife, and are prone to freezing and thawing in the mountain climate (which is hard on fish in a pond). Keeping the water moving, even beneath a pile of snow, makes a water feature more practical. John said they call their creations “disappearing waterfalls” or “pondless waterfalls.” As the water descends, it trickles through a marsh or bog into a holding tank and is recycled. There are no mosquitoes or algae underground. “We put plants in so it looks like a natural marsh,” he explained. The sound of water flowing over stones is soothing, and most people who contact Mountain Ponds are actually seeking to add the relaxing sound of gently flowing water to their outdoor environment. “We do all our ponds in tiers, because it gives a more dramatic water feature.”
Born in Mountains Community Hospital when it was still called Santa Anita Hospital, John is mountain born and bred. A 1987 graduate of Rim High School, he left for eight years, acquiring a degree in ornamental horticulture from Cal Poly Pomona and working as a landscaper for 12 years. He returned to the mountain and raised a family, like so many of the locals. He did landscaping for 27 large homes on the lake. When he first started the transition to the water features business, he was also a personal gardener for one person for five hours a day, “almost like an estate manager.”
How did he transition to designing and constructing water features? “I was Patrick Swayze’s landscaper for 10 years at his home in Shelter Cove. He asked me if I would build a pond for him, so I learned how. Then Patrick Swayze ended up moving, so I never built the pond for him, but I found I really enjoyed the idea.” Another client said, “You can try it out on us,” and thus a business was born. John was attracted to the artistic expression that the construction of water features afforded, blending his training in the art of ornamental horticulture with designing and constructing features to complement a landscape rather than maintaining one.
“As long as I’ve been in business, I’ve worked in what I call ‘The Chipmunk Theory.’ I work real hard from about March to December, and then I take off January, February, and sometimes March.” This year he missed the entire snow emergency on the mountain, spending his winter months in Costa Rica and Hawaii. His son is a Blackhawk helicopter pilot stationed on Oahu with the Army. After he returned, John became a grandpa for the first time when his daughter gave birth to a baby boy on May 12.
During Snowmageddon, when people would call and say that they couldn’t see their water feature, he told them “As long as it’s running, and it was running before the snow, just let it be.” He explained, “The snow will create a bridge over the water, and the water will keep moving, just like in nature.” He could give that answer from Hawaii or Costa Rica with confidence. Been there. Done that—for 20 years.
When it comes to drawing up plans, John said, he will sketch them in the dirt at the location where the water feature will be installed. After 28 years in the business, he has close to 1000 sets of plans in his head and can reproduce them on site. “I’ve never had a complaint,” he states, so the plan must be working. Instead of a catalog, he has Instagram and Facebook for people to browse and find the look they want. “I also have thousands of pictures of past work, and a lot of times I just send pictures to clients, but each one is unique and each one is custom.”
The same rocks that cause closures on Highway 18 when they go rogue are the native rocks that are available for building water features in the mountain, and over time, these rocks, which are formed of decomposing granite, will gradually turn to sand as water pours over them. John buys all his rocks from quarries in Riverside and Corona and has them delivered to the location of the project. “We use a liner. We rarely use cement. The only time we use cement is when we have certain rocks that we don’t want to move, but we also use a foam that holds it in place. The whole thing is lined so it is waterproof and it doesn’t leak or crack. All concrete cracks.”
“I’m very hands on,” he states. “I am physically there and doing things—troubleshooting and fixing.” Since he and his crew of two only do one project at a time, customers may wait a few weeks until their project is started, but once it is, that will be the sole focus of John and his crew, and they stay with it until it is completed. He does call DigAlert to assure that no underground utilities will be disturbed, but no permits are required for a garden water feature unless they will be digging deeper than three feet.
Do they build bridges across running water features? “I don’t recommend them,” John states. ”They take away from the visual effect. We recommend flat stepping stones across the water instead.”
“Most people just want the sound of the running water. You can turn it on and turn it off when you leave, and 90% of the people up here are part-timers, so when they leave they just turn it off. The water is stored underground. When they come back, they turn it on; the waterfall runs.
“We also have pumps that are remote controlled and have variable speeds.”
Favorite parts of his job:
1. Customers. “I actually create friendships with them.”
2. “I love being outside.”
3. The artistic challenge.
4. Being a one-pond company. They complete one project before moving on to the next one.
5. His crew has been with him for 28 years. They are well trained and reliable. They all get along well and care about each other’s families.
John’s takeaways, learned along the way about running a business, include: Learn the business aspects in college courses. Sign a contract with a customer and get a deposit when the work begins. Have the customer pay the balance when the work is completed. Do one job at a time. This provides a better cash flow for the business owner.
“We specialize in taking care of our customers,” John concluded. There are close to 1000 ponds and water features on the mountain, and Mountain Ponds will help anyone, whether they did the installation or not.