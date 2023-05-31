Although the name of his business contains the word “Ponds,” John Stehmeier learned early on that an actual pond should probably not be a homeowner’s first choice in the mountain environment. Ponds require more maintenance, attract sometimes problematic wildlife, and are prone to freezing and thawing in the mountain climate (which is hard on fish in a pond).  Keeping the water moving, even beneath a pile of snow, makes a water feature more practical. John said they call their creations “disappearing waterfalls” or “pondless waterfalls.” As the water descends, it trickles through a marsh or bog into a holding tank and is recycled. There are no mosquitoes or algae underground. “We put plants in so it looks like a natural marsh,” he explained. The sound of water flowing over stones is soothing, and most people who contact Mountain Ponds are actually seeking to add the relaxing sound of gently flowing water to their outdoor environment. “We do all our ponds in tiers, because it gives a more dramatic water feature.”

Born in Mountains Community Hospital when it was still called Santa Anita Hospital, John is mountain born and bred. A 1987 graduate of Rim High School, he left for eight years, acquiring a degree in ornamental horticulture from Cal Poly Pomona and working as a landscaper for 12 years. He returned to the mountain and raised a family, like so many of the locals. He did landscaping for 27 large homes on the lake. When he first started the transition to the water features business, he was also a personal gardener for one person for five hours a day, “almost like an estate manager.”