Long time Arrowhead resident and member of the American Institute of Architects Diane Wilk is not only a designer of Arrowhead homes, but a chronicler of Lake Arrowhead architectural history. In her recent book, Lake Arrowhead Architecture, Diane explores the history and evolution of architecture on the mountain. And on August 24, Diane hosted a presentation on the subject at the Mountain History Museum.

Lake Arrowhead’s earliest settlers were the Mormons in the 1850’s, soon after California gained its statehood. The mountain was situated right on the road from Los Angeles, where Mormon settlers would arrive, to Salt Lake City, their ultimate destination. Along the way, they would stop in the San Bernardino mountains for its rich lumber. It only took the initial settlers about two weeks to construct the predecessor to Highway 18. At this early point in history, architecture in the mountain was little more than simple log cabins, due to lack of standardized wood planks and nails.