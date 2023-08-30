Long time Arrowhead resident and member of the American Institute of Architects Diane Wilk is not only a designer of Arrowhead homes, but a chronicler of Lake Arrowhead architectural history. In her recent book, Lake Arrowhead Architecture, Diane explores the history and evolution of architecture on the mountain. And on August 24, Diane hosted a presentation on the subject at the Mountain History Museum.
Lake Arrowhead’s earliest settlers were the Mormons in the 1850’s, soon after California gained its statehood. The mountain was situated right on the road from Los Angeles, where Mormon settlers would arrive, to Salt Lake City, their ultimate destination. Along the way, they would stop in the San Bernardino mountains for its rich lumber. It only took the initial settlers about two weeks to construct the predecessor to Highway 18. At this early point in history, architecture in the mountain was little more than simple log cabins, due to lack of standardized wood planks and nails.
Soon after the Mormons moved out from the San Bernardino Valley, citrus farms moved in. With the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1889, fruit could be shipped from California to New York aboard refrigerated trains and the industry boomed. By 1895, Riverside had become the wealthiest city per capita in the nation. The need for water to irrigate the citrus farms is what lead to project to create the Little Bear Dam.
The influx of people to the area at this time, both for work and recreation, brought an evolution in building styles from the simple log cabins to more complex structures. A Victorian style was adopted to reflect the affluence of the surrounding area.
While the Little Bear Dam completed its construction in 1915, a 1913 lawsuit had put a stop to any plans to use what was then known as Little Bear Lake for irrigation. Instead, Little Bear Lake became a resort. As development continued, the name was changed to the more familiar Lake Arrowhead.
And with the transformation from irrigation reservoir to resort also came a transformation in architectural style. The Victorian buildings were a poor fit for the rugged and natural environment of the mountain. At the time, much of Southern California was adopting a Mediterranean style of architecture, as it was a good fit for the climate. But such structures would not be at home in the mountains. With the same mindset, less temperate European locals were used as inspiration, such as England. The Norman style of old England became the template. One of the first major buildings in this style was “The Clubhouse,” the building which would eventually become the North Shore Tavern, namesake of Tavern Bay.
A major architectural project of the time was the Lake Arrowhead Village in 1922. The architect in charge of the project, McNeil Swasey, took inspiration from Norman architecture, as well as French. Elements from various European styles were combined and synthesized into something novel. The original Village would later be purposefully burned to the ground in 1979 in order to rebuild. Of the original buildings, only the octagonal Dance Pavilion (now the home of Papagayos) remains.
The twenties also saw the beginning of lakefront homes. Each home built lent their own unique style to the amalgamation of styles that was becoming Lake Arrowhead. Many of these original homes still stand today.
Although the 1930’s brought the Great Depression, Lake Arrowhead was relatively unaffected, thanks to it having become a filming mecca. The movies shots in Lake Arrowhead brought even more people and even more extravagant buildings. One example of house built in this era is the Chateau des Fleurs, which was built in 1931 for Katherine Iten, the heiress of Saltine Crackers. It is said that the driveway concrete was patterned to look like the crackers. Parts of the house were brought in straight from France and the house boasted details such as custom tiles featuring imagery from the Bayeux Tapestry, a Norman piece of art.
Though most architecture at the time looked to the past for inspiration, there was also innovation. While the concept of “triangular houses” had been around for some time, Lake Arrowhead saw the first instance of the modern A-frame building.
World War II brought construction in Lake Arrowhead to a halt, but things were back in full gear by the fifties. Thanks in no small part to Disney, architecture at the time began to take a turn to the more fantastical. The already quant styles seen in Arrowhead became even more storybook-like. Part of this movement was Santa’s Village, which opened six weeks before Disneyland, making it the world’s first franchised theme park.
So-called Cinderella houses came into fashion during this time. These fantasy-like houses became popular in the mountain. Buildings such as the Yacht Club or the Storybook Inn utilized the popular style.
Over the next several decades, architectural design continued to evolve and modernize as the world around did the same, but by the nineties the modern design aesthetic had begun to fade. The “Old Arrowhead” style made its comeback on many of the higher end house built. This includes the Brian Wilson house, as well as Diane Wilk’s own family home, which she designed herself in 1998.
The present design trend, much to Diane’s disdain, is “all black houses,” which are literally painted entirely black on the exterior and decorated entirely white on the interior.
To learn more about the history of Lake Arrowhead architecture, Diane’s book, Lake Arrowhead Architecture, is available for purchase at the Mountain History Museum and other select mountain locations, such as The Lake House in Cedar Glen and the Yacht Club.