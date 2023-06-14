Where Western medicine is concerned with medical professionals addressing the symptoms of sickness and disease, Eastern medicine takes approaches typically considered nonconventional in the West to treat the person. Kai Van Bodhi believes in blending traditional Eastern medicine with modern science.
Kai Van Bodhi is well-versed in a wide variety of topics and fields. He’s an acupuncturist, herbalist, life coach, and more with a master’s degree in Oriental medicine. In Lake Arrowhead, he offers his services as a men’s coach, where he works with high-achieving men. He “helps men live so that they can die without regret.” He does this with a variety of techniques, such as herbs, breathing, and meditation. But the most important aspect of his courses is the abundant nature and wilderness of Lake Arrowhead.
Kai traces his career path back to his childhood. He grew up at an East Coast YMCA camp where his mother worked. There he was exposed to people from all walks of life. He would lead groups himself, where he would see firsthand the transformations people would undertake in the proper setting. While in school, Kai became fascinated with holistic medicine. After graduating, he moved to China where he lived and studied for nearly ten years.
During his time in China, Kai’s brother was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). He was given anywhere from months to three years to live. Kai convinced his brother to move to China, believing that the holistic practices of Eastern medicine could be valuable for him. His brother ended up living 13 years. After returning from China, Kai worked on a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine.
Drawing on his experience from the YMCA camp, Kai decided he wanted to use his skills to help men live better and more fulfilling lives.
“Most men work hard until retirement and then, by the time they’re retired, they only have a few years of good health to enjoy, if that. And every time they work on their business, their marriage goes sideways, or maybe their marriage and business is good, but they have no time for their health. My role is showing that you can actually have it all.” Kai’s job is to guide men through the rabbit hole of healing techniques offered by Eastern medicine. There’s a plethora of methods and no clear starting point. Kai offers his expertise to help men find the method that best suits them. As in Western medicine, which prescribes a minimum effective dosage, Kai prescribes a routine that will give his clients the maximum return on their investment. Instead of an hour of breathing exercises, Kai might suggest a daily regimen of five minutes.
Kai first started doing business in San Diego, but he knew he needed the natural environment of mountains. His best friends Lucas and Panna, the owners of Lake Arrowhead Acupuncture and Holistic Health in Cedar Glen already lived in Lake Arrowhead. The lake also called to him. After finding a house that he fell in love with, he moved to Arrowhead.
The environment of Lake Arrowhead is the perfect setting for Kai’s coaching. As he puts it, “Any time a person wants to really change something about their life, they are up against all of the environment that they’re in. Every environment has an energy and an impact. When I can bring them to this environment, they have to completely disconnect from their home environment. I can go and be completely isolated with them and guide them to a remote place where the predominant energy is peace and quiet.” Kai will take his clients on hikes to witness the woods, creeks, and nature offered by the mountains. The setting helps him to calm and center his clients. From there he works with them on things such as breathing and meditation to give them skills which they can take back home with them.
The first question Kai asks his clients is, “What is your biggest leak?” Eastern medicine teaches that people don’t get sick for no reason. They get sick because they’re leaking energy. The leak could be any number of negative factors, such as stress, food, or addiction. Kai’s goal is to help people seal that leak.
Kai has also created his proprietary breathing technique called Mind-Body Alignment. He claims it’s a breathwork technique that resets your nervous system in as little as a minute and a half to three minutes. Tutorials for it, guided meditation, and a power leak assessment quiz are available on his website pathwayofpower.com.
Looking forward, Kai’s goal is to give back to the community that has taken him in. He makes a lot from his coaching but feels that not enough of it goes back to the community. In the near future, he hopes to begin a men’s circle for local men both to better connect to and directly help the community.
Further into the future, his dream is to open a “state-of-the-art, biohacking, residential wellness and retreat center,” where he will combine the best of Eastern medicine with cutting-edge technology to improve the quality of life of all who visit. Kai’s goal is for the center to not only draw traffic from off the mountain, but also take care of the locals. He imagines donation-based clinics, open house days, and other local-focus services and events.