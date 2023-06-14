Where Western medicine is concerned with medical professionals addressing the symptoms of sickness and disease, Eastern medicine takes approaches typically considered nonconventional in the West to treat the person. Kai Van Bodhi believes in blending traditional Eastern medicine with modern science.

Kai Van Bodhi is well-versed in a wide variety of topics and fields. He’s an acupuncturist, herbalist, life coach, and more with a master’s degree in Oriental medicine. In Lake Arrowhead, he offers his services as a men’s coach, where he works with high-achieving men. He “helps men live so that they can die without regret.” He does this with a variety of techniques, such as herbs, breathing, and meditation. But the most important aspect of his courses is the abundant nature and wilderness of Lake Arrowhead.