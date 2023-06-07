Steve Garcia arrived in June 2002 at Thousand Pines in Crestline. He has overseen the growth and development of the camp for 21 years, but he is very familiar with its origins. The Southern California Baptist Convention, founded in the late 1800s, planted numerous churches in Southern California, Nevada, and Arizona. Eventually the group came to be called The American Baptist Churches of the Southwest. They planted First Baptist Church of Crestline and Church of the Woods in Lake Arrowhead. About 13 years ago, the camp separated from the American Baptist group and took the name Transformation Ministries, and Church of the Woods became an independent church without denominational affiliation. TM Camping is the non-profit corporation that includes the camping ministries originally developed or acquired by Transformation Ministries, and Steve Garcia is its President/COO. The corporation includes seven companies or camp properties, one of which is The Lake Gregory Company. Two are traveling science camps: Thousand Pines Outdoor Education and American Outdoor Schools.

Following the school year science camps that come Monday-Friday from school districts in Southern California and the weekend church retreat schedule, Helping Hands Family Camp steps in over Memorial weekend to help prepare Thousand Pines for summer campers. This year there are extra challenges because of damage caused to nine buildings by Snowmageddon. Some of the original cabins were single family kit homes built from Sears Catalog kits. One of the managers’ single-wide mobile home was a total loss. Eight camper cabins reached their “end of life,” as Steve expressed it, but since they were 100 years old and had weathered many storms, there is no shame in that. Ninety-six beds were lost, and the camp is going through the permitting process with San Bernardino County for demolition of the damaged buildings and permits for eight more yurts or tents to accommodate summer campers.