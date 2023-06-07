Steve Garcia arrived in June 2002 at Thousand Pines in Crestline. He has overseen the growth and development of the camp for 21 years, but he is very familiar with its origins. The Southern California Baptist Convention, founded in the late 1800s, planted numerous churches in Southern California, Nevada, and Arizona. Eventually the group came to be called The American Baptist Churches of the Southwest. They planted First Baptist Church of Crestline and Church of the Woods in Lake Arrowhead. About 13 years ago, the camp separated from the American Baptist group and took the name Transformation Ministries, and Church of the Woods became an independent church without denominational affiliation. TM Camping is the non-profit corporation that includes the camping ministries originally developed or acquired by Transformation Ministries, and Steve Garcia is its President/COO. The corporation includes seven companies or camp properties, one of which is The Lake Gregory Company. Two are traveling science camps: Thousand Pines Outdoor Education and American Outdoor Schools.
Following the school year science camps that come Monday-Friday from school districts in Southern California and the weekend church retreat schedule, Helping Hands Family Camp steps in over Memorial weekend to help prepare Thousand Pines for summer campers. This year there are extra challenges because of damage caused to nine buildings by Snowmageddon. Some of the original cabins were single family kit homes built from Sears Catalog kits. One of the managers’ single-wide mobile home was a total loss. Eight camper cabins reached their “end of life,” as Steve expressed it, but since they were 100 years old and had weathered many storms, there is no shame in that. Ninety-six beds were lost, and the camp is going through the permitting process with San Bernardino County for demolition of the damaged buildings and permits for eight more yurts or tents to accommodate summer campers.
Monday through Friday in the summer junior high and high school camps come for camping programs run by the Thousand Pines staff. Weekends bring multiple church groups—women’s, men’s, or whatever groups the churches bring for retreats. A weekend might be 200-400 guests and 400-500 for midweek camps. “We’ll see, on a really busy week, about 1000 campers,” Steve said. The summer consists of ten to twelve weeks of campers. “We may have different age groups with rental groups (also referred to as guest groups), but they each have their own space. Rental groups typically bring their own leadership and we are providing facilities, but when we run a program, we provide everything.” Special outdoor attractions include a ropes course, a rock wall, ziplines, and multiple target activities like archery, BB guns, paintball, and axe throwing.
Their largest chapel will accommodate about 400 people. They have full stage presence with a theme and videos, music, a worship time, a speaker, and crowd-connecting activities in a chapel session. Campers are also organized into competitive teams with prizes at the end of the week.
Summer staff arrives right after Memorial Day, but they have already been in training sessions for weeks, just not staying on site. Lifeguard training has included training a Lake Gregory lifeguard and camp lifeguards from other camps as well as Thousand Pines. The site has a pool but also makes use of Lake Gregory, transporting campers to and from the lake via a partnership with Mountain Transit on Lake Days.
“We put that big inflatable Water Park in. We rebuilt the waterslide. The Water Park was about $200,000, and the water slide was another $200,000.” In addition, they invested about $400,00 in boats—”canoes, paddleboards, pedalboats, all kinds of aquatic equipment.” It is for use by the public, and they rent the items for their campers’ use too. San Bernardino County contributed $1.5 million, in addition to about $1,000,000 of their own money that Thousand Pines paid to upgrade the facilities at Lake Gregory.
Lake Gregory may see 2000 beach-going guests per day, and outside the gates around the lake, easily 3000, Steve notes. “We counted 110,000 guests at Lake Gregory last summer alone.” The lake opens up Memorial Weekend and stays open until Labor Day. The labor force of Thousand Pines provides 100 workers at the lake, but they lose the bulk of them the second week of August, so that makes it challenging for them to keep going at the end of summer.
The camp’s summer workers live onsite, buying food in the grocery stores, gas in the gas stations, and shopping in the stores, so they contribute to the mountain economy. The camp is also a strong contributor to the needs of the community. They are required to keep a month’s worth of food on hand in their kitchen, so when 150 young campers were stranded there at the onset of this winter’s snow emergency, they were not worried about feeding them until the roads could be cleared. The camp has plenty of generators spread around the grounds, so they are prepared for power outages too. They have helped to feed local families during emergencies. The camp was closed for 16 months during the height of the COVID shutdown, and they baked and gave over 1000 loaves of bread to the surrounding community. They delivered food from local restaurants, transported medical supplies, and provided PPE to the hospital. When COVID regulations relaxed somewhat, they provided an outdoor campground for families in isolated pods (groupings) and a day camp for independent study. Churches were welcome to use the outdoor facilities for their services. “We stayed plugged in,” Steve commented, “but we didn’t make any money for about a year and a half,” he said with a wry chuckle. One good thing that came out of the COVID is that people are more aware of spreading germs to other and take more precautions, he added.
Although Thousand Pines has a statement of faith, it rents to groups such as firemen, County Supervisors, and Rotary who are not required to sign the agreement, only to “agree that they will not do anything by word, act, or deed contrary to the statement.” An organization such as Thousand Pines that hosts 40,000 overnight campers per year, has faced many challenges and adapted to meet them.