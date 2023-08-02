Thursday, July 27th to Saturday, July 29, 2023 golf members enjoyed their member/guest “Arrow Tournament” at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club. The winners of the much coveted blue jackets were Randy Gates and Bryan Harris taking first place overall. 2nd place overall Jim Fox and Rick Lehman 3rd place goes to Steve Sims and Jeff Stoll. Friday the tournament participants and other club members enjoyed an 80’s concert and dinner in the parking lot with the band Past Action Heroes. Saturday brought the tournament to a close with a 10 team shoot out on hole 9 to determine the overall winner! As the final teams were narrowed down, Greens Superintendent Darren Moraco made the competition a bit more challenging by changing the flag placement during the 3rd and 4th round of the shootout.
New Pickleball Courts also unveiled at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club. The Lake Arrowhead Country Club now offers 8 competitive pickleball courts! The four new courts were open for play on July 20, 2023. Pickleball’s club championship tournament is scheduled for August 12th with finals on August 19th.