The Blue Jay Mall has recovered from its snow-inflicted shutdown. The ceiling lights in the office that houses Mountain West Financial (and now serves as headquarters for Tom Crate) were among the finishing touches. He came back to work there May 1 after a 10-year stint of commuting down the mountain to Redlands and the surrounding area, working for other lenders. He arrived back in time to have to work remotely and use office space elsewhere while the Blue Jay building was being repaired. The nearby conference room at Coldwell Banker provided actual space to meet with clients. He had previously worked for Mountain West and was delighted to discover upon returning that the new systems which had been put in place in the interim streamlined and made loan processing much more efficient. Tom’s 18 years in the residential real estate lending business provide clients with a knowledgeable agent who is also a neighbor.

“The real estate market on the mountain is back to pre-COVID activity,” Tom explained. Snowmageddon did not bring on a “U-Haul Winter,” as he referred to it, with lots of homeowners moving off the mountain after the record-breaking snowfall of 2023. Evidence of that is found in home prices that are being kept up by a low inventory of homes for sale, in contrast to market conditions off the mountain. Multiple offers are also not being made on houses that are on the market. “There are still buyers wanting to buy,” he said. “It’s just a mixed market—not a buyer’s market and not a seller’s market. Higher end homes are still selling, but the $700,000 and below homes aren’t going on the market.” Cash is their biggest competitor in sales of late. No one is quite sure why, but quite a few people are buying homes for cash, even the million-dollar plus homes. “Affordability is still reasonable up here,” Tom said.