The Blue Jay Mall has recovered from its snow-inflicted shutdown. The ceiling lights in the office that houses Mountain West Financial (and now serves as headquarters for Tom Crate) were among the finishing touches. He came back to work there May 1 after a 10-year stint of commuting down the mountain to Redlands and the surrounding area, working for other lenders. He arrived back in time to have to work remotely and use office space elsewhere while the Blue Jay building was being repaired. The nearby conference room at Coldwell Banker provided actual space to meet with clients. He had previously worked for Mountain West and was delighted to discover upon returning that the new systems which had been put in place in the interim streamlined and made loan processing much more efficient. Tom’s 18 years in the residential real estate lending business provide clients with a knowledgeable agent who is also a neighbor.
“The real estate market on the mountain is back to pre-COVID activity,” Tom explained. Snowmageddon did not bring on a “U-Haul Winter,” as he referred to it, with lots of homeowners moving off the mountain after the record-breaking snowfall of 2023. Evidence of that is found in home prices that are being kept up by a low inventory of homes for sale, in contrast to market conditions off the mountain. Multiple offers are also not being made on houses that are on the market. “There are still buyers wanting to buy,” he said. “It’s just a mixed market—not a buyer’s market and not a seller’s market. Higher end homes are still selling, but the $700,000 and below homes aren’t going on the market.” Cash is their biggest competitor in sales of late. No one is quite sure why, but quite a few people are buying homes for cash, even the million-dollar plus homes. “Affordability is still reasonable up here,” Tom said.
Tom grew up in Maryland but met and married his wife Paula when he moved to California after college. She grew up on the mountain, a member of the Pattison family. Their two sons are in life transitions, one graduating from UC Santa Barbara in June and one who just finished his first year at UC Berkeley. His sons were four and one years old when the family moved up to the mountain from Playa del Rey. Tom was involved in his sons’ sports teams, coaching AYSO soccer for 12 years and serving as assistant coach for the JV soccer team at Rim. He has also been active in civic affairs such as the Chamber of Commerce, Rim of the World Association of Realtors, Rotary, and Boys and Girls Club (with his wife Paula). His previous company contributed to a fundraiser for veterans at the Red Hill Country Club in Rancho Cucamonga, and he was wearing a shirt from that event on the day of our interview. He is a sponsor of Tunes in the Trees at Skypark. He had to curtail some of his involvements on the mountain when he was commuting to Redlands, but now that he is back, he definitely enjoys golfing at Lake Arrowhead Country Club—as much for the friendships, camaraderie, and networking as for the golf. “If I could live anywhere, I would live here,” Tom affirmed. The wind and the fog can be challenging, he admitted, but even those are more manageable when one doesn’t have to commute down the mountain.
What makes homebuying on the mountain different from down the hill? Local realtors are knowledgeable about pricing and about the lay of the land. Which houses will be shaded most of the day? Which ones have lots of stairs to climb before entering the front door? Which ones have long or steep driveways that present challenges in winter snows? Local realtors know how to price a home for the seller and how to match buyers with the right home. Teams of realtors on the mountain work together to maximize their effectiveness. Local appraisers also know how to value a mountain home much better than appraisers down the mountain, because they are located in and aware of changes in the market.
What about refinancing? “Interest rates are too high for that right now,” Tom explained, “but they’ll adjust.” When inflation is slowed, the interest rates will go down again, he noted. In the meantime, they are seeing more equity lines of credit being opened, so homeowners can keep the lower interest rate on their first mortgages. “Mountain West has first time buyer down payment assistance, so that helps,” he added. “They are top in the state when it comes to down payment assistance for first-time home buyers.” The most important point Tom wanted to stress is “Use local realtors and service providers.” They are the most knowledgeable about the area, and that benefits the buyer and the seller. A referral fee paid to a friend or relative who is a realtor down the mountain is much better than trying to have that person handle a purchase or sale.
Tom can be reached directly at 909-744-0455. His office door adjoins the entrance to Alpine Escrow in Blue Jay.