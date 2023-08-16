The 4th annual Jimmy Swims Cancer Charity Swim Event is just three weeks away. It is heartening to witness the dedication and preparation of some of the participants. Bill Johnson, owner of SkyPark at Santa’s Village and broker of Mountain Country Realty, participated over the last three years. Johnson is a close friend of Jimmy Sanders. Bill Johnson’s commitment shines through as he’s been observed honing his swimming skills in the waters of the Lake Arrowhead in recent weeks. Likewise, triathlon athlete and owner of Mountain Ponds, John Stehmeier and numerous others have embarked on their training journey with enthusiasm. The distinction between swimming in a natural lake environment and the controlled confines of a swimming pool adds a unique dimension to their preparations. For example, the wind can cause choppy water.
“Total funds raised to date is at an inspiring $176,108,” said Jimmy Sanders, Founder of Jimmy Swims and Stage 4 Papillary Thyroid Cancer Patient. “This financial contribution underscores the power of unity and compassion in our shared mission to drive vital cancer research forward.”