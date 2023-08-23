Tropical Storm Hilary unleashed over 10 inches of torrential rain in Rim communities over the weekend. Thankfully, the storm has since moved away. Remarkably, Hilary was the first tropical storm to make landfall in Southern California in 84 years.
This heavy downpour resulted in flooding in some local neighborhoods, aggravating the situation with numerous reports of rock and mudslides, particularly on Routes 18, 38, and 330.
The destructive force of Tropical Storm Hilary resulted in substantial damage to boats, some of which were unfortunately sunk due to the severity of the storm. The combination of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding took a toll on watercraft in Lake Arrowhead.
“As we all know, we had over 10 inches of rain over the weekend,” said Bob Mattison, general manager of Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA). “The ALA sent out a special email on Friday warning members with boats to make sure they were prepared for the incoming storm.”
Mattison said that even with the warning, 10 boats sunk and 20 boats that were swamped. “In addition, there were another 40 boats that took on water and were listing, but not considered ‘swamped’. ALA Lake Safety is contacting boat owners to let them know of the problems,” Mattison added.