Tropical Storm Hilary unleashed over 10 inches of torrential rain in Rim communities over the weekend. Thankfully, the storm has since moved away. Remarkably, Hilary was the first tropical storm to make landfall in Southern California in 84 years.

This heavy downpour resulted in flooding in some local neighborhoods, aggravating the situation with numerous reports of rock and mudslides, particularly on Routes 18, 38, and 330.