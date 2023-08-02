A Fundraising Event with Unmatched Experiences and Opportunities
Lake Arrowhead - The UCLA Mountain Bruins scholarship fundraising board is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all golf enthusiasts and philanthropic individuals for the highly anticipated UCLA Scholarship Golf Classic. This exciting event is set to take place at the Arrowhead Country Club, where a day of golfing excellence will be complemented by the noble cause of supporting local students pursuing their dreams at UCLA.
The primary mission of the UCLA Mountain Bruins is to raise funds exclusively for deserving students from the Lake Arrowhead school district who have earned acceptance into the University of California, Los Angeles. By providing financial assistance directly to each individual student’s bursar account, the organization ensures that financial constraints never hinder their educational aspirations.
The tournament promises an array of exhilarating experiences and enticing opportunities, including incredible travel prizes, raffle items, valuable business introductions, and ample networking prospects. Golf enthusiasts will be delighted to participate in the $100K shootout before the main event, with four separate Mexico trips and golf rounds up for grabs, offering a chance to experience some of the world’s most renowned golf courses.
Adding to the excitement, each hole on the course will be accompanied by sumptuous food, refreshing drinks, and booths showcasing the best of So-Cal businesses. Moreover, multiple veterans and community non-profits will also actively participate in this inaugural Scholarship Golf Classic, fostering a sense of camaraderie and community engagement throughout the event.
Individuals and teams can still secure their spots in the tournament, and a limited number of hole & event partnerships are also available, offering businesses a unique opportunity to show their support for education and community development while gaining valuable exposure.
The day will kick off with a memorable celebrity meet & greet during the morning registration, featuring some of our esteemed NFL partners, further enhancing the event’s star-studded allure.
“We are excited to present this event to the Lake Arrowhead community and beyond. By participating in the UCLA Scholarship Golf Classic, attendees not only indulge in a day of golfing delight but also contribute to transforming the lives of promising students,” said Jim Ferranti, president of Mountain Bruins.