A Fundraising Event with Unmatched Experiences and Opportunities

Lake Arrowhead - The UCLA Mountain Bruins scholarship fundraising board is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all golf enthusiasts and philanthropic individuals for the highly anticipated UCLA Scholarship Golf Classic. This exciting event is set to take place at the Arrowhead Country Club, where a day of golfing excellence will be complemented by the noble cause of supporting local students pursuing their dreams at UCLA.