CRESTLINE - Encompass is an appropriate name for one of Crestline’s most visually arresting stores, because the range of merchandise carried in the store truly does encompass wide areas of interest, reflecting the encompassing fascinations of the owner, Louis Boehle. On one hand, distributed throughout the store are items in the area of natural history, from spectacular pieces of taxidermy to sparkling mineral specimens and fossils. At the same time, antique pieces from American history, such as a vintage physician’s examination table, can also be seen. Boehle, a former park ranger, also shows his interest in education, by offering many tools and kits for young aspiring scientists, such as experiments or tools for insect study. Boehle wrote the geology study programs for Riverside County Parks.
Extensive mineral displays, including various crystalline specimens are found in cases throughout the store. Boehle is especially proud of his halite pieces, which he mines himself at Trona, CA. “The Smithsonian Institute has a private contract with us, for our pink halite for their gift shop on the east coast,” said Boehle. Other crystals sparkle from shelves and cases in artful displays. Boehle’s business partner, Steve Knox won a best of show award at an international gem show last year, with his presentation of minerals.
A variety of prehistoric fossils from all over the world are found beside the gems and minerals, along with exoskeletons and shells of various marine creatures, such as sea urchins and horseshoe crabs. Skeletons of snakes and bats are mounted in glass boxes.
A visitor from Riverside, Elisa Falk, came to shop at Encompass for Father’s Day. “I’ve been to the store several times. I buy the soap. The products are natural, and they smell amazing.” The soap products are Boehle’s Westward Soap Works brand, made in Crestline with certified organic ingredients and essential oils. Shoppers for Fathers’ Day can also see barware, shaving products, leather goods, and even vintage comics and games.
Many jewelry pieces, with an emphasis on minerals and butterfly wings, are offered in cases at the front of the store. Meanwhile, mounted butterflies in various colors hang on many of the walls, alongside vintage graphics evocative of the old west.
Those who wish to decorate in the cabin style will find plenty of elements here with a woodsy theme, including kitchenalia and oil lamps. Cabin cooks will find hearty soup mixes, flavored mustards, exotic syrups, and other culinary delights displayed on rustic shelving and nineteenth century furniture.
Encompass has some special plans for this summer, with Summer Camp coming up on July 22. “We’re going to have some live music, different food and beverage offerings, and some crafts for the kids. People can roast marshmallows, and shop at Flying Squirrel Vintage and Encompass,” explained Boehle. On that day, visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs and listen to the live music.