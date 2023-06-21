CRESTLINE - Encompass is an appropriate name for one of Crestline’s most visually arresting stores, because the range of merchandise carried in the store truly does encompass wide areas of interest, reflecting the encompassing fascinations of the owner, Louis Boehle. On one hand, distributed throughout the store are items in the area of natural history, from spectacular pieces of taxidermy to sparkling mineral specimens and fossils. At the same time, antique pieces from American history, such as a vintage physician’s examination table, can also be seen. Boehle, a former park ranger, also shows his interest in education, by offering many tools and kits for young aspiring scientists, such as experiments or tools for insect study. Boehle wrote the geology study programs for Riverside County Parks.

Extensive mineral displays, including various crystalline specimens are found in cases throughout the store. Boehle is especially proud of his halite pieces, which he mines himself at Trona, CA. “The Smithsonian Institute has a private contract with us, for our pink halite for their gift shop on the east coast,” said Boehle. Other crystals sparkle from shelves and cases in artful displays. Boehle’s business partner, Steve Knox won a best of show award at an international gem show last year, with his presentation of minerals.