To our beloved Mountain Community,
We understand that a group known as Westboro Baptist Church (WBC) is planning a protest on our mountain September 16-18 in response to the tragic shooting of Lauri Carleton in Cedar Glen. They also plan on protesting at some local churches and at RIM High School.
The undersigned Christian churches do not endorse or support this group’s tactics or their theology. We are praying for Lauri’s family and grieve over such violence. We want to express our love for people, our love for God and our desire to minister to the needs of our community.
We don’t believe WBC’s message accurately reflects biblical values of love, kindness, forgiveness and hope found in Jesus Christ our Lord. We believe the Gospel is GOOD NEWS about how we can experience salvation through God’s grace by faith in Jesus Christ.
We also don’t think it’s helpful to react to WBC’s protests which may lead to confrontation and possibly bring about litigation. Thank you for listening to our concerns. May God grant His peace to our mountain.
Steve Harrison - Calvary Chapel, Green Valley Lake
Tony Wetmore - Jubilee Mountain Fellowship
Bill Stanley - Lake Arrowhead Community Presbyterian
Rob Meyers - Engage to Go Ministries
Gary J. Bradley - St. Richard of Chichester Episcopal Church, Sky Forest
Rory Collins - Mountain Hope Center, Running Springs
Ian Price - Sandals Church, Lake Arrowhead
Andrew Field - Springs of Life, Running Springs
Daniel Meers - Woodlands Community Bible Church, Crestline
Rod Akins - Church of the Woods
Adam Rodman - Calvary Chapel of Running Springs
Bill Mellinger - Crestline First Baptist
Dan Stripp - Lake Gregory Church, Crestline
Mike Wiezchowski - Rim of the World Community Church
Brandon McCulloch - Calvary Chapel Twin Peaks
Ron Barrett - Springs of Life Church, Running Springs
Mike Whisner - Twin Peaks Community Church
Jonathan Trask - Twin Peaks Community Church
Randy Buecheler - Mt Calvary Lutheran Church, Lake Arrowhead
Father Michal Osuch, Our Lady of the Lake
Father Michal Osuch, St. Anne’s in the Mountains