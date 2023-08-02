vegetation-fire1.jpg

Firefighters swiftly responded to a vegetation fire in the San Bernardino Mountains that originated near Forest Rd 1n09. The incident was reported at approximately 3 o’clock when smoke was seen in the area, prompting a rapid dispatch of fire crews, on Sunday, July 30.

Upon reaching the scene, firefighters were faced with a fire that had already spread across about 4 acres, with a moderate rate of advancement, posing a significant challenge. The fire was burning several miles down the 1n09 rd, which is a narrow dirt road stretching for miles through the San Bernardino mountains. Unfortunately, this area is known for its poor accessibility, making it challenging for multiple ground resources to reach the scene promptly.