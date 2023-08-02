Firefighters swiftly responded to a vegetation fire in the San Bernardino Mountains that originated near Forest Rd 1n09. The incident was reported at approximately 3 o’clock when smoke was seen in the area, prompting a rapid dispatch of fire crews, on Sunday, July 30.
Upon reaching the scene, firefighters were faced with a fire that had already spread across about 4 acres, with a moderate rate of advancement, posing a significant challenge. The fire was burning several miles down the 1n09 rd, which is a narrow dirt road stretching for miles through the San Bernardino mountains. Unfortunately, this area is known for its poor accessibility, making it challenging for multiple ground resources to reach the scene promptly.
Despite these challenges, the firefighters quickly went to work, strategically positioning themselves at the fire’s edge. They efficiently set up hose lines and commenced constructing hand lines, while air resources tirelessly conducted water drops to help contain the fire’s spread.
Their efforts proved fruitful, as they successfully managed to halt the fire’s expansion at 8.3 acres, after which they proceeded to conduct mop-up operations to ensure complete containment.
At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation. It’s worth noting that the area around 1n09 is a popular destination for outdoor target practice, drawing both locals and visitors alike due to its multiple shooting range locations. Regrettably, this popularity has led to a history of recurring fires in the region, often arising from shooting range operations.
The authorities are urging caution in the area and advising individuals to refrain from engaging in activities that could potentially spark additional fires. The safety of the public and the preservation of our natural environment remain a top priority for all involved.