AE Wood Products and Arrowhead Enterprises arose from Vic Leader’s fascination with wood—its beauty, its usefulness in various products, and the care and protection of forests. He took a woodshop class at Mary Putnam Henck Intermediate School and cabinet making at Rim High. That planted the seeds of a fascination with woodworking. He took a detour working for the railroad for eight years while trees were dying on the mountain from the bark beetle infestation, followed by the Old Fire in 2003. He took a leave of absence from the railroad after sustaining an injury, bought a dump truck and “started hauling for guys, figured out how to get my own license, and got my first job through the county program that was up here.” He noted, “There was so much work back then, we just went job to job to job—logging kind of jobs.” Vic decided that if someone was going to cut down the dead trees, “it might as well be me, because I grew up here.”

Crews started out only cutting down dead trees, then began thinning trees. They cut down small-diameter trees and masticated brush (chewed up with a piece of equipment called a masticator). “Some of the agencies worked together back then when there was funding and a need,” he noted. The San Bernardino County Hazardous Tree Abatement Program “has removed over 1.5 million dead or diseased trees from the mountain regions,” according to their website. Vic Leader and his crew also did about 30 helicopter tree removal jobs during that season of forest management. Supervisor Janice Rutherford featured his business in a Rutherford Report in 2017 and lauded their creativity in transitioning from removing dead trees to creating beautiful wood items, in “moving from logging to using sawmills and a kiln to create usable wood slabs and logs that could be transformed into beautiful headboards, fireplace mantels, dining tables, kitchen islands, benches, siding, decking, and flooring.”  Along with the wood items created at AE Wood Products, Vic knows the story of the tree it came from. “I have all the documentation of when we took it down, why we took it down. I know where that tree came from.” Edison has been doing tree work to protect power poles in the last few years. Vic has reached out to those who are cutting down trees for Edison but hasn’t been able to obtain very much of the wood. Local collaboration is needed to arrange for utilizing the wood that is cut. He would be happy to take wood that has been cut by anyone and put it to good use instead of having it cut up for firewood. His four sawmills, two kilns, and other equipment stand ready to be put to good use.