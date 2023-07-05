AE Wood Products and Arrowhead Enterprises arose from Vic Leader’s fascination with wood—its beauty, its usefulness in various products, and the care and protection of forests. He took a woodshop class at Mary Putnam Henck Intermediate School and cabinet making at Rim High. That planted the seeds of a fascination with woodworking. He took a detour working for the railroad for eight years while trees were dying on the mountain from the bark beetle infestation, followed by the Old Fire in 2003. He took a leave of absence from the railroad after sustaining an injury, bought a dump truck and “started hauling for guys, figured out how to get my own license, and got my first job through the county program that was up here.” He noted, “There was so much work back then, we just went job to job to job—logging kind of jobs.” Vic decided that if someone was going to cut down the dead trees, “it might as well be me, because I grew up here.”
Crews started out only cutting down dead trees, then began thinning trees. They cut down small-diameter trees and masticated brush (chewed up with a piece of equipment called a masticator). “Some of the agencies worked together back then when there was funding and a need,” he noted. The San Bernardino County Hazardous Tree Abatement Program “has removed over 1.5 million dead or diseased trees from the mountain regions,” according to their website. Vic Leader and his crew also did about 30 helicopter tree removal jobs during that season of forest management. Supervisor Janice Rutherford featured his business in a Rutherford Report in 2017 and lauded their creativity in transitioning from removing dead trees to creating beautiful wood items, in “moving from logging to using sawmills and a kiln to create usable wood slabs and logs that could be transformed into beautiful headboards, fireplace mantels, dining tables, kitchen islands, benches, siding, decking, and flooring.” Along with the wood items created at AE Wood Products, Vic knows the story of the tree it came from. “I have all the documentation of when we took it down, why we took it down. I know where that tree came from.” Edison has been doing tree work to protect power poles in the last few years. Vic has reached out to those who are cutting down trees for Edison but hasn’t been able to obtain very much of the wood. Local collaboration is needed to arrange for utilizing the wood that is cut. He would be happy to take wood that has been cut by anyone and put it to good use instead of having it cut up for firewood. His four sawmills, two kilns, and other equipment stand ready to be put to good use.
The Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) is a reality that mountain communities are keenly aware of. When residents see standing dead trees, they cannot help wondering why the work stopped after the big projects of the early 2000s. Residents are concerned about the fire danger that has developed since the forest management has refocused. The website of MAST (Mountain Area Safety Taskforce) states that it has “shifted its focus from the removal of dead, dying and diseased trees to thinning green vegetation to help prevent a catastrophic wildfire.” Homeowners are commissioned to “thin green vegetation on their property to reduce the fire hazard and create a defensible space.”
Vic has gone to other forested areas in California to help with dead tree removal, chipping, and mastication, but although he has sawmills and other equipment—and a crew ready, willing, and able to help with forest care in the mountains of Southern California, the work has been slowed in the local mountains. Logging is an actual industry in Northern California, because they have more large trees and more forest acreage. The wood utilization grants that were given around 2007-2008 because of the bark beetle infestation and multiple local fires were meant to stimulate businesses to help create markets for our local wood products in Southern California, but there hasn’t been any more funding or follow up collaboration since.
Vic makes use of the wood that is cut whenever possible. When he worked on a project at June Mountain Ski Resort , he was sad to have to chip up valuable logs that could have been turned into beautiful tables, mantels, and other useful items—and he has the expertise and equipment to do it. When the price of walnuts dropped, Vic salvaged walnut trees in the Visalia/Farmersville area and a grove in Chico. Walnut is especially valued for furniture, veneer, flooring, and many other wood products. The hardy and resilient Black Walnut is the root stock to which the English Walnut is grafted for the majority of the walnuts that are harvested and sold as a crop. Walnut logs and burls were brought from those projects to Vic’s AE Wood Products location at 32665 Hilltop Boulevard in Running Springs to be milled and processed into various products. Black resin is used to fill holes in the wood slabs, providing a solid surface that stabilizes and adds to the beauty of the slab. When a large Black Oak tree blew over at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club over the winter of 2016, Vic and one of his employees brought a portable sawmill onto the golf course and milled the logs into smaller sections that could be removed from the golf course without any further damage to the grass. The log sections were then repurposed for a new life as tables, furniture, and decorative items. We were able to salvage another large Black Oak tree from next to the #9 green at the club a few years back; in fact “we made our dining table out of that tree!”
Vic has always established good relationships with landowners whose land he has cleaned up. “We do good work, and we get the next job” when landowners need trees thinned or brush masticated. He brings 20 years of experience with him. He is geared up for big forestry jobs with equipment he acquired for logging projects. In 2020 Vic and his crew worked to make a customer’s 20+ acre parcel of land behind Silverwood Dam firesafe. Last year two separate fires burned on Highway 138 adjacent to their customer’s 20+ acres they had thinned out and the fires were stopped. Their 20 years of experience and acquired expertise matters.
One question that inevitably arises is “Who’s in charge here?” There is a veritable alphabet soup of entities including:
MAST- Mountain Area Safety Task Force
NRCS- National Resources Conservation Service (US Department of Agriculture)- Vic signed up every camp or every landowner on the mountain that he could with NRCS in the bark beetle fight, because his clients trusted him and knew he did good work. “NRCS was great back in the day,” he said. In recent years NRCS was taking over two years to conduct cultural resource surveys (checking to make sure no Indian artifacts were on the land to be disturbed, for example). Cultural resource studies had already been conducted on the many of the same properties in the early 2000s, “and no new Indians had moved in” since that time, Vic laughed.
CalFire- (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)- “dedicated to the fire prevention, fire protection and stewardship of over 31 million acres of California’s privately-owned wildlands,” according to their website. They funded $70 million in 2003 for forest maintenance. Now they bring in their equipment and prison inmates to do the jobs, rather than giving the work to experienced local loggers they have worked with in the past.
MRFSC- Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council, founded in 1998 following the Mill Fire
EQIP- Environmental Quality Incentives Program- a program of NRCS providing forest thinning and brush removal.
IERCD- Inland Empire Resource Conservation District, headquartered in Redlands. Their focus is on open space preservation, wildland rehabilitation, and education and outreach to residents within 1,300 square miles of northwestern Riverside and southwestern San Bernardino counties.
Arrowhead Enterprises, Inc. has what it takes to handle all kinds of tree work. Vic was called a few years ago by a county employee who knew him from the big cleanup work of years past and asked if he and his crew could do some emergency work after a big storm in Crestline. They put chains on their truck and drove over. One of the county yard guys observed what Vic and his guys had brought to the yard where the cleared wood was being taken. “Dude! Half that stuff is from you guys!” he exclaimed. They just had the right equipment and experience, Vic explained.