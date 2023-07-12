Did you know that SkyPark has a big history on mountains, dating back long before the idea of a Bike Park or Santa’s Village was even formed?
The Meadowlands is one of only two meadows in the entire San Bernardino National Forest that boasts the kind of diversity of plant life - There are over 90 medicinal and edible plants within steps of entering the Meadowlands, making it a natural supermarket and pharmacy.
As part of SkyPark’s continued conservation efforts, it is necessary to remove invasive species of plants that sneak in the meadow. SkyPark is looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand in preserving the beauty of SkyPark on Saturday, July 22nd to protect the delicate ecosystem to ensure it can be enjoyed for future generations.
Anyone interested in volunteering please commit 9am-12pm and meet at the Safety Office to the left of Admissions. Bring gloves, sunscreen protection and plenty of water
Volunteers will receive a comlimentary unch provided by SkyPark and a free Day Pass to use for a future date (or volunteer 5x and trade in your unused Day Passes for an Annual Pass or renewal).
Minors will need to be accompanied by someone 18+ up.