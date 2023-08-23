tennis-Seniors-Brianna-Nikas-and-Emily-Whitaker.jpg

There is excitement in the air as a new school year starts. Students are going back to classes, seeing their friends, as fall sports are off and running. The Lady Scots Tennis Team has a long and distinguished history, and the team captains are there to help Coach Scopen keep things moving smoothly.

This year the team captains are Seniors Brianna Nikas and Emily Whitaker. As co-captains they are responsible for organizing the team, lead in stretches, encourage the team, to get involved in cheers and help them focus – They both agree that they are like the team moms. I met with both young athletes recently and they told me a little about themselves.