There is excitement in the air as a new school year starts. Students are going back to classes, seeing their friends, as fall sports are off and running. The Lady Scots Tennis Team has a long and distinguished history, and the team captains are there to help Coach Scopen keep things moving smoothly.
This year the team captains are Seniors Brianna Nikas and Emily Whitaker. As co-captains they are responsible for organizing the team, lead in stretches, encourage the team, to get involved in cheers and help them focus – They both agree that they are like the team moms. I met with both young athletes recently and they told me a little about themselves.
I first spoke to Brianna, and she is interested in becoming a surgical nurse. She wants to go to a California Nursing school because, as she explained, Cal’s programs have stronger, more comprehensive requirements and are more competitive than other states. If Brianna ever decided to move to another part of the country, she would not have any problems qualifying.
Emily is interested in the Arts and photography. She is hoping to go to school in Utah as she has a lot of family out there. Although Emily has not decided which school she wants to go to yet, she is looking at schools that will offer her a combination of photography and business programs. Brianna wants to focus her studies on a career in weddings, senior portraits, and studio photography.
We wish both Emily and Brianna the best as they take charge as co-captains of the Lady Scots Tennis team and wish them continued success in their future after graduating from Rim of the World High School. Go Rim!