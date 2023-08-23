The Women’s Club of Lake Arrowhead gathered for their August luncheon meeting at RB’s Steakhouse in Cedar Glen. This occasion, which took place last Wednesday, August 16th, was graced with the presence of President Polly Sauer, radiating warmth and charm as she extended a heartfelt welcome to all attendees. Emily Reynolds took the stage to introduce two new members who had joined the club.

The meeting, not only a celebration of camaraderie but also of community contributions, began with a financial update from the club treasurer, shedding light on the club’s charitable donations and budget allocations. Following this, the club auditor, Kristin Countryman, stepped forward to assure everyone that the club’s financial status was healthy.