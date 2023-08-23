The Women’s Club of Lake Arrowhead gathered for their August luncheon meeting at RB’s Steakhouse in Cedar Glen. This occasion, which took place last Wednesday, August 16th, was graced with the presence of President Polly Sauer, radiating warmth and charm as she extended a heartfelt welcome to all attendees. Emily Reynolds took the stage to introduce two new members who had joined the club.
The meeting, not only a celebration of camaraderie but also of community contributions, began with a financial update from the club treasurer, shedding light on the club’s charitable donations and budget allocations. Following this, the club auditor, Kristin Countryman, stepped forward to assure everyone that the club’s financial status was healthy.
The luncheon was catered by the team at RB’s Steakhouse. The menu offered a splendid array of choices, from salmon to steak and chicken dishes, ribs and salads.
The highlight of the afternoon was the riveting program presented by the Lake Arrowhead Classical Ballet, a non-profit organization wholly devoted to the art of classical ballet. The owner and director, Sharon McCormick, took the stage and introduced a captivating musical theater piece titled “Our Favorite Son,” choreographed by instructor Kate Chadwick.
A cast of ten talented female student dancers, accompanied by a male dancer, took the audience on an enchanting journey through their performance, leaving all in attendance thoroughly entertained and awestruck.
President Sauer, embodying the club’s commitment to community support, presented a donation to Sharon McCormick in support of her non-profit organization, Lake Arrowhead Classical Ballet, which annually graces the community with its beloved production of “The Nutcracker.”
For those eager to become part of this wonderful tradition and support “The Nutcracker” performance, visit LakeArrowheadBallet.org. Your contribution, whether it is purchasing tickets for the the upcoming The Nutcracker performance or a donation, will help ensure the continued success of this classical ballet performance.
The Women’s Club of Lake Arrowhead stands as an example of a community organization that not only fosters friendship but also actively contributes to the cultural enrichment of the Lake Arrowhead community. Their support for classical ballet is a testament to their dedication to the arts and their commitment to making a positive impact in their community.