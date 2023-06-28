LAKE ARROWHEAD - The Women’s Club, led by President Polly Sauer, gathered for their June meeting at Jetties on Wednesday, June 21. Sauer expressed her gratitude to all the attendees and extended special thanks to Jetties for the special buffet served during the event.

The luncheon program highlighted the Blue Jay Jazz Foundation, with President Chris Levister providing an update on the upcoming Blue Jay Jazz Festival. Scheduled to take place from August 24th to 26th, the festival promises captivating performances by renowned artists such as Lisa Haley, Eric Marienthal, and local musician George Whitty among others. Levister also introduced one of Rim’s esteemed senior musicians, Ara Tokatlian, who showcased his vocal and saxophone talents to the captivated audience.