LAKE ARROWHEAD - The Women’s Club, led by President Polly Sauer, gathered for their June meeting at Jetties on Wednesday, June 21. Sauer expressed her gratitude to all the attendees and extended special thanks to Jetties for the special buffet served during the event.
The luncheon program highlighted the Blue Jay Jazz Foundation, with President Chris Levister providing an update on the upcoming Blue Jay Jazz Festival. Scheduled to take place from August 24th to 26th, the festival promises captivating performances by renowned artists such as Lisa Haley, Eric Marienthal, and local musician George Whitty among others. Levister also introduced one of Rim’s esteemed senior musicians, Ara Tokatlian, who showcased his vocal and saxophone talents to the captivated audience.
In a show of support, Polly Sauer presented Chris Levister with a generous donation from the Women’s Club, emphasizing the club’s commitment to promoting the arts through the Blue Jay Jazz Foundation.
During the meeting, member Cindy Burnett announced the recipients of scholarships awarded by the Women’s Club to Rim High seniors. The students were identified as Chase Hopkins, Gracie Zimbardi, Laura Flores Barrios, Lexus Hall, Neva Hidajet, Faith Zee, Jamal Bohemia, Jack Uhrman, Zack Gross, and Adeline Epstein.
Communications Director Kathleen Lewis took the opportunity to introduce the new officers of the Women’s Club, including President Polly Sauer, 1st Vice President and Chairperson of Membership Emily Reynolds, 2nd Vice President for Programs Polly Sauer, 3rd Vice President for Ways and Means Teresa Coon, Recording Secretary Ines Stewart, Treasurer Carol Labarrere, Auditor Kristin Countryman, Parliamentarian Cindy Burnett, Assistant to the President Jeri Simpson, and Communications Director Kathleen Lewis.
Lewis also extended a warm welcome to new members Sierra Jackson, Sarah Muecke, Denise Lamonte, Linda Miller, Jo Bonita Rains, Dr. Kimberly Fricker, Laurie Majors, and Janet Ward.
Founded in 1926 by Mary Putnam Henck, the Women’s Club of Lake Arrowhead has played an active role in fostering connections among women and contributing to the Rim communities. The club holds monthly lunch meetings at various venues, with proceeds benefiting numerous charities. Additionally, members of the club generously volunteer their time at the Mountain Thrift Shoppe in Blue Jay, furthering their commitment to community service as well as fund raising.
The Women’s Club of Lake Arrowhead continues to make a significant impact by supporting the local youth and promoting the vibrant music culture of the area.