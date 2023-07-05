Last week, the three Rim Rotary clubs installed their officers and directors for the 2023-2024 Rotary year.
The Crestline-Lake Gregory Rotary board (1) includes Brent Leistra, Jeri-Lynn Miller, Derek Leistra, Stanley Oswalt, Mary-Justine Lanyon and Carly Korn (missing: Linda Oswalt). Past District Governor Rudy Westervelt installed the board members of the club that was named Best Small Club in District 5330 at the recent district conference.
The Lake Arrowhead Rotary’s 2023-2024 board (2) includes Peter Venturini, Ronda Rynda, Bob Gladwell, Charlie Harrison, Cheryl Moxley-Harrison, JC Eckert, Barry Hoy, Teri Ostlie, Jeri Simpson, Terry Ebert, Diane Gladwell, Jay Rynda and Rudy Haro.
The Lake Arrowhead Mountain Sunrise Rotary board (3) was sworn in by the 2022-2023 District Governor Don Casper (left). It includes Michelle French, Bob Mosby, Marc Ouellett, Jenny Hueter, Mary Ann Dickinson, Elizabeth O’Neil, Davis Hopper, Corina Colan and Rich Deiner.