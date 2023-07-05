Last week, the three Rim Rotary clubs installed their officers and directors for the 2023-2024 Rotary year.

The Crestline-Lake Gregory Rotary board (1) includes Brent Leistra, Jeri-Lynn Miller, Derek Leistra, Stanley Oswalt, Mary-Justine Lanyon and Carly Korn (missing: Linda Oswalt). Past District Governor Rudy Westervelt installed the board members of the club that was named Best Small Club in District 5330 at the recent district conference.