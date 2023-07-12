Lake Arrowhead’s newest restaurant and bar, the Cadillac Cowboy, opened its door for the first time on July 1, just in time for the holiday weekend, with a special ticketed event. The Cadillac Cowboy invokes the western feeling with its barbeque menu, country music, line dancing and saloon. Open until 2 a.m. on weekends, later than any other bar in the Village, the Cadillac Cowboy will draw in crowds looking for a good time.
Misti and Jimmy Dixon, the owners of the Cadillac Cowboy, have been working on the new spot for nearly a year and half, but Jimmy had been eyeing to location for almost eight years, as it was the perfect place for the vision in his mind, a vision he’s had for twenty years. The idea for the Cadillac Cowboy was born from Misti and Jimmy’s mutual love of country music and Nashville. They wanted to bring a piece of Nashville to the mountain.
When the location next to Center Stage became available, they jumped on it. The lease was signed in February of 2022. That’s when things became real to Jimmy and Misti and plans began to materialize. But it took another 11 months for the Village to turn over the keys. Just when things looked like they might be moving forward, the snowstorm hit and put a complete stop to all work. The original Memorial Day targeted opening was missed mostly due to the storm. In order to open for Independence Day weekend, Misti and Jimmy were working right up until the last minute.
“Literally, we were doing stuff—cleaning stuff, hanging up stuff—minutes before we opened the door,” Jimmy remarked.
The couple wasn’t even sure up until the end that they would be able to open in time for the holiday. The final inspections were scheduled for the Thursday before the planned grand opening.
“If we didn’t get through those inspections, we couldn’t open. So, we had to take gamble ordering some food and liquor. Once we knew we were going to open, we put the word out there, and it spread like wildfire.”
So far, the community reactions have been extremely positively. “Everyday someone thanks us for doing this,” Jimmy explained.
“People who have been here for years tell us, ‘We needed this. I’m so glad you guys took the risk to bring this to the community,’” Misti said.
The Cadillac Cowboy’s unique atmosphere is instantly apparent to anyone walking in the front doors. It’s wooden finish across the entire space and western theme both lend to its strong sense of identity, which immediately impresses its customers, locals and tourists alike.
In addition to its late closing time, unique atmosphere, dance floor and barbeque menu, the Cadillac Cowboy is also set apart from other restaurants in the Village by its patio, which is the largest in the Village. It’s the only outdoor seating in the Village to face the west, rather than the east, allowing for a different vista, as well as a perfect place to watch the sunset.
“I always like it when you walk into a bar—and this is why we love Nashville so much—is that there’s this good home feeling when you walk in. I love the community tables where everyone can talk to each other,” Misti explained on the topic of their unique atmosphere.
Misti and Jimmy already have plans for the future. In addition to the DJ they already feature, they hope to bring in live music for their customers’ enjoyment. Most importantly to them, they hope to soon introduce what they call “Local Legends Thursdays” to give back to the community. It would be a night for Arrowhead locals featuring reduced food and beverage prices, karaoke and line dancing lessons. They also hope to get involved with and give back to the community by supporting the Rim High sports teams.
Currently, the restaurant only offers a limited menu. As of opening, the only smoked option they had available was ribs, but as they find their footing, they will slowly introduce their full menu of various meats smoked for anywhere from seven to sixteen hours using their specialty mix of woods in their special-ordered smoker. A vegan option is also forthcoming.
For the holidays, The Cadillac Cowboy plans to offer special seasonal dishes, such as smoked prime rib for Thanksgiving, smoked turkey for Christmas or smoked ham for Easter.
The Cadillac Cowboy is still a work in progress for now, but it’s already shaping up to be a new hotspot frequented by tourists and locals alike.