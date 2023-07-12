Lake Arrowhead’s newest restaurant and bar, the Cadillac Cowboy, opened its door for the first time on July 1, just in time for the holiday weekend, with a special ticketed event. The Cadillac Cowboy invokes the western feeling with its barbeque menu, country music, line dancing and saloon. Open until 2 a.m. on weekends, later than any other bar in the Village, the Cadillac Cowboy will draw in crowds looking for a good time.

Misti and Jimmy Dixon, the owners of the Cadillac Cowboy, have been working on the new spot for nearly a year and half, but Jimmy had been eyeing to location for almost eight years, as it was the perfect place for the vision in his mind, a vision he’s had for twenty years. The idea for the Cadillac Cowboy was born from Misti and Jimmy’s mutual love of country music and Nashville. They wanted to bring a piece of Nashville to the mountain.